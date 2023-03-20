Woman offends sister, says 'your new job doesn't make you a woman in STEM.'

When OP tells the sister the truth about her job, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister that her job doesn't make her a woman of STEM?"

I (F) feel bad about this, but at the same time, grading diamonds doesn't shape up when our family includes doctors, inventors, professors, and a former NASA employee.

My sister Queenie (not her real name) and I come from a STEM-heavy family. Almost everybody went into the sciences. Name any branch and I can direct you to the parent, sibling, aunt, uncle, cousin, or grandparent who was involved in that field.

Except Queenie. I hate to say this, because she is intelligent, brilliant and creative in so many ways, but she struggled with science and math in school. She is brilliant at art and English.

So our parents encouraged her to go for an arts degree where she would thrive instead of a science degree, where she would have floundered.