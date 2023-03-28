Woman tells stepdaughter that her abnormal cooking is 'disturbing' the family.

When this woman is annoyed with her stepdaughter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my stepdaughter that she needs to freeze her food or cook for everybody?"

My stepdaughter [17] has very different food tastes than us. Her mom’s new husband is of another culture (and her mom and therefore my stepdaughter are partly of that culture themselves).

So she cooks a lot from that culture as taught by her stepfather and his family, and even when she’s not cooking food that’s directly that culture’s cuisine, she does a lot of strong flavors and spices. It's a bit strange for us.