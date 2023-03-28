Woman tells stepdaughter that her abnormal cooking is 'disturbing' the family.

When this woman is annoyed with her stepdaughter, she asks Reddit:
My stepdaughter [17] has very different food tastes than us. Her mom’s new husband is of another culture (and her mom and therefore my stepdaughter are partly of that culture themselves).
So she cooks a lot from that culture as taught by her stepfather and his family, and even when she’s not cooking food that’s directly that culture’s cuisine, she does a lot of strong flavors and spices. It's a bit strange for us.
She does a lot of general experimenting too. Our kids are younger and my husband is a bit of a picky eater, so we trend a lot more bland foods to be honest. None of us are really foodies. We’re also vegetarian, she and her mom’s family are not.