Woman tells MIL 'the world doesn't revolve around you,' at Thanksgiving, makes her cry.

When this woman is so fed up with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my MIL off for expecting me to ditch my family for every single holiday?"

My MIL is quite possessive and controlling. She doesn't like me because I've taken her son away from her and all that but she's never been honest either to me or my husband about her dislike towards me.

She'll only throw some masked insults to my husband about me but to my face she's acting like an angel and says how much she adores me and views me as her own daughter etc. Behind my back both her and my SIL say the most horrible stuff.

There's many horrible things she's done but on this post I'll focus on how she acts regarding us trying to balance time between families.