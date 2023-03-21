Woman threatens to call the cops on mom when she 'holds her wedding dress hostage.'

When this bride to be is upset with her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for threatening my mom after she held my wedding dress hostage?"

My mom has a tendency to be very reactive. she is also extremely superstitious and sentimental. I am not.

I am currently planning a wedding and we are both broke students, so it is pretty low budget. My MIL asked if I wanted her wedding dress. She got married in 2019 and it lasted nine months.

I'd refer to the wedding as some type of internal crisis where she believed she had to be married by 40, and was trying to make another man jealous.

She cried the morning of the wedding, and kissed her boss on the lips in front of the groom. She is now very bitterly divorced, but happily living with her boss.