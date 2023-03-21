Woman threatens to call the cops on mom when she 'holds her wedding dress hostage.'

When this bride to be is upset with her mother, she asks Reddit:
My mom has a tendency to be very reactive. she is also extremely superstitious and sentimental. I am not.
I am currently planning a wedding and we are both broke students, so it is pretty low budget. My MIL asked if I wanted her wedding dress. She got married in 2019 and it lasted nine months.
I'd refer to the wedding as some type of internal crisis where she believed she had to be married by 40, and was trying to make another man jealous.
She cried the morning of the wedding, and kissed her boss on the lips in front of the groom. She is now very bitterly divorced, but happily living with her boss.
MIL offered me the dress, and hey it's a beautiful dress. We are the same size and it is from a bridal boutique I could never afford. I'm happy and not at all worried about her failed marriage. my mom told me she thought it was a horrible idea and the dress would bring haunted bad energy.