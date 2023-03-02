Woman doesn't want to house disabled sister, parents say, 'you're selfish, you must.'

When this woman feels guilty about her sister, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for going back on my promise to take in my disabled sibling?"

I (40f) have a spouse, we both work, and 3 kids under 5. I have two siblings. Sis 2 also has a young family and dual-career marriage.

We both live in different states than my parents and other sibling. Sis 3 (35f), let's call her Paula (not her real name), lives with my parents and has Downs and a chronic medical condition.

Several years ago my parents came to me very distressed. Sis 2 told them she could never over Paula's care but would find her a very good group home and visit often.

My parents are convinced if she goes into a facility she'll die. When they say "facility" or "home" they practically spit the word out like a curse.