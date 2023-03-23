Woman warns sister about 'whitewashing' herself, says, 'you're offending the family.'

When this sister warns her sister about her offensive behavior, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister she'll always be Indian no matter how much she tries to whitewash herself?"

I'm 17m, my sister is 15f. Our parents are immigrants from India before having us, so we've grown up in the US our whole lives. Regardless, I'd say we've stayed decently attached to the culture-- we visit India every other summer, we speak our language, so on.

But recently, I've been noticing that my sister has been attempting to distance herself from being Indian because in her words, it's uncool and Indians are negatively stereotyped.

She's convinced that people don't think she's Indian because we have light-ish skin, when she obviously looks Indian, and so do I.