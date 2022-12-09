Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman won't give her dad money for his wedding because he's 'disgusting.'

Woman won't give her dad money for his wedding because he's 'disgusting.'

Maggie Lalley
Dec 9, 2022 | 3:35 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is annoyed with her dad, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to give my dad (50M) money before his wedding?"

Full disclosure: my (22F) mom (41F) had a one-night stand with my biological father (50M) at a super-wild party.

My mom never attempted to contact her sperm donor and instead raised me herself. Only last year did I track my dad down using AncestoryDNA. So, I'm trying to view his life decisions as objectively as possible.

I met my dad for the first time EVER last year. It did not go well. I also discovered that his personal life is kind of a mess.

He is divorced from his first wife (48F), with whom he has 3 children, 2 of whom he is paying child support for. He also squandered his ex-wife's inheritance while having affairs. I find it all disgusting.

Last week, my dad called again. He told me that he is getting remarried to a 25-year-old Asian woman that he impregnated. Her parents are demanding proof that he can provide for her, but he's flat broke and owes $15K in child support/alimony.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content