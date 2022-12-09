Woman won't give her dad money for his wedding because he's 'disgusting.'

When this woman is annoyed with her dad, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to give my dad (50M) money before his wedding?"

Full disclosure: my (22F) mom (41F) had a one-night stand with my biological father (50M) at a super-wild party.

My mom never attempted to contact her sperm donor and instead raised me herself. Only last year did I track my dad down using AncestoryDNA. So, I'm trying to view his life decisions as objectively as possible.

I met my dad for the first time EVER last year. It did not go well. I also discovered that his personal life is kind of a mess.

He is divorced from his first wife (48F), with whom he has 3 children, 2 of whom he is paying child support for. He also squandered his ex-wife's inheritance while having affairs. I find it all disgusting.