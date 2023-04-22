Woman wants to name baby the same name as SIL, SIL disapproves completely. AITA?

When this woman is feeling guilty about her baby, she asks Reddit:
I, 24F have always wanted to call my baby Hope, after my great grandma who passed when I was younger. She was the sweetest woman and I have always said I’d name my first daughter after her in her memory.
Well as it turns out, my boyfriend has a younger sister called Hope, she’s 26 and doesn’t really have the best relationship with her brother. They speak on occasions, but just each get on with their own lives, so we hardly have contact with her, besides at family gatherings.
I told my boyfriend I planned on using the name for our daughter, way before we even found out I was pregnant, he agreed and was fine with it. However, when we found out we were expecting a baby girl, he said we should at least tell his sister that’s the name we have chosen.