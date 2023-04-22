Woman wants to name baby the same name as SIL, SIL disapproves completely. AITA?

When this woman is feeling guilty about her baby, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for naming my baby the same name as my SIL, even after she told me not to?"

I, 24F have always wanted to call my baby Hope, after my great grandma who passed when I was younger. She was the sweetest woman and I have always said I’d name my first daughter after her in her memory.

Well as it turns out, my boyfriend has a younger sister called Hope, she’s 26 and doesn’t really have the best relationship with her brother. They speak on occasions, but just each get on with their own lives, so we hardly have contact with her, besides at family gatherings.