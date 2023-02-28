Woman won't let sis promote her 'dumb' business at her bakery, sis says, 'f***k you.'

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:
I own and run a bakery. I was sick of working a job with long hours with no thanks for it. I baked whenever I was off and sold it sometimes and it took off.
After being miserable for years and long discussions with my husband, we decided I should at least try and follow baking full time.
I did this for a year and I had relative success but could not keep up with the demand of just selling from out of the house. It was a huge gamble but we decided to open a bakery by renting out a retail unit and investing our life savings.
It finally paid off and after five years, it’s a successful small business and we’ve actually made our money back. I run a small shop with 6 staff and I am a lot happier.