Woman is called 'mean curmudgeon' by neighborhood mom when she remodels driveway.

"AITA for ruining "fixing my driveway?"

I (F) wanted to pour a new walkway from the end of our driveway (which terminates in our front yard by the sidewalk) around the house to our backyard, where we have a nice little garden and gazebo set up.

There are a lot of kids and stroller Moms and Dads in our neighborhood. Some children saw the wet concrete drying and stuffed sticks and rocks into it and some carved their initials in as well, along with their palm prints.

Well, I was not thrilled. I dug out the debris, then smoothed the concrete back over and put up a sign reading "Please do not disturb, drying."