Woman listens in on roommate's zoom therapy session, says, 'I literally had to.'

When this woman is angry at her roommate, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to leave the room during my roommate’s online therapy appointment?"

I’m 21f and have a roommate, Tasha, who’s 20f. Tasha has a lot of mental health issues and has trouble leaving our apartment for appointments, so she does online therapy appointments.

We live in a one room studio, so because of doctor-patient confidentiality, I have to leave the apartment whenever she’s doing her appointments.

The main problem is Tasha won’t tell me about these appointments until 10 or so minutes before they start. I’ll just be doing something random, and then she’ll turn to me and go “oh, by the way, I have therapy in 10 minutes” and I’ll have to get all my stuff and go somewhere on that short of notice.