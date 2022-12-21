Mom gives nanny time off behind husband's back, he says, 'you crossed a line.'

When this mom is concerned, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving our nanny time off while on vacation without speaking to my husband about it?"

My family went on vacation to Paris and we took our children’s nanny, Hannah, with us. Hannah mentioned how she had never been to Paris before and there were so many places she’d like to see one day if she ever had the chance to come back.

I told her she could always go see them now as we were already in Paris but she didn’t think the kids would enjoy the places she wanted to go. I told her not to worry about the kids and she could have the rest of our time in Paris to herself.