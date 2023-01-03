Teenager calls stepmom 'creepy,' her dad says, 'don't be heartless, she's grieving.'

When this teenage girl is annoyed with her stepmom, she asks Reddit:
I (16F) am the daughter of divorced parents. My dad got married 2 years ago to Megan after 1 year of dating.
Megan isn't a bad person, she treats me and my brothers (13M and 13M) very well.
She lost her daughter 5 years ago at the same age as mine in a car accident. She is much better, but still suffers on her daughter's birthday and death. She's already told me that I physically look like her (short brown hair and we're both tall).
In the past, my parents had custody which my father stayed with us on weekends and on holidays.
But my father got full custody after my mother had to travel to take care of my grandmother (cancer) and it would be impossible for us to go with her, but she visits monthly.