Teenager calls stepmom 'creepy,' her dad says, 'don't be heartless, she's grieving.'

When this teenage girl is annoyed with her stepmom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my stepmother to stop being creepy?"

I (16F) am the daughter of divorced parents. My dad got married 2 years ago to Megan after 1 year of dating.

Megan isn't a bad person, she treats me and my brothers (13M and 13M) very well.

She lost her daughter 5 years ago at the same age as mine in a car accident. She is much better, but still suffers on her daughter's birthday and death. She's already told me that I physically look like her (short brown hair and we're both tall).

In the past, my parents had custody which my father stayed with us on weekends and on holidays.