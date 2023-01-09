Stepmom refuses to accommodate stepdaughter's 'weird' new diet.

When this stepmom is annoyed, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to accommodate my stepdaughters new diet?"

I (25) have two children (5, one on the way) with my husband, my husband has a daughter (12) we’ve got 60/40 custody.

In our household we have a few dietary restrictions; my son doesn’t like certain textures/smells, my husband is dairy intolerant/gluten intolerant as well as not liking certain foods due to texture or smells (I’m not even allowed fish, noodles or mushrooms in the house) as well as currently there’s a few foods that make me nauseated.

It’s not picky eating for my son, he has global delay, his teachers are trying to get us help for a diagnosis for autism.