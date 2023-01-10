Bride tells MOH to 'take her meds' to prep for wedding, bridal party claps back.

When this bride is upset with her MOH, she asks Reddit:
My MOH and also my best friend and I have been in a fight right now because she refused to give a speech on my wedding. All people close to me and my husband gave one except her, my literal best friend.
The reason was that she has social anxiety and she was too scared to get on the mic and say something. Many times I assured her it's not that hard and I could help write a speech to make it easier for her but she said it doesn't matter if the speech is already written or not, she can't do it.
Even on the day of the wedding I tried to persuade her but she kept saying no. People told me to stop pressing the matter and just move on. But I'm still mad and I spoke with her after the wedding and called her ridiculous for what she did.