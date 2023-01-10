Bride tells MOH to 'take her meds' to prep for wedding, bridal party claps back.

When this bride is upset with her MOH, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling out my MOH for what she did on my wedding?"

My MOH and also my best friend and I have been in a fight right now because she refused to give a speech on my wedding. All people close to me and my husband gave one except her, my literal best friend.

The reason was that she has social anxiety and she was too scared to get on the mic and say something. Many times I assured her it's not that hard and I could help write a speech to make it easier for her but she said it doesn't matter if the speech is already written or not, she can't do it.