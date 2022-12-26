Pregnant woman decides to start hiding 'weird' eating habits from 'spying' in-laws.

When this woman feels like her space is being invaded, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to eat breakfast or lunch in the same room as my in-laws because they keep giving my husband updates on how much I’m eating?"

I’ve been struggling my entire pregnancy to keep food down and I lost too much weight in the beginning. Things are getting better but everybody, especially my husband, is overly concerned about my eating habits now but it’s only making it harder for me to eat.

We live with my in-laws so I usually have breakfast and lunch with my mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

I’ve stopped having meals with them, though, as they give my husband an update on how much I’ve eaten at each meal which usually leads to him telling me I need to eat more. I’ve asked them to stop but it didn’t helped.