Woman threatens parents, 'do not expose your disgusting habits to my kids on x-mas.'

When this mom is annoyed with her parents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my parents an ultimatum during the holidays?"

I am so over my parents disgusting habit. I have told my parents over and over that I was done allowing them to smoke with my children in the house. They keep saying that they won't do it anymore and then they forget.

So today we went over for Christmas dinner. And my mom and dad are both smoking. So we dropped off their gifts and left. We didn't even get the kids out of their car seats.

I called my dad from the road and told him that I wasn't going to expose my kids to second hand smoke even for one minute.

I'm done. I grew up having to put up with that but I'm not doing that to my kids.