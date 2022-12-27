Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Wife is furious at husband after he gets her 'the worst Christmas gift ever.'

Wife is furious at husband after he gets her 'the worst Christmas gift ever.'

Maggie Lalley
Dec 27, 2022 | 8:53 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is furious on Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not appreciating a gift from my husband?"

It could be funny if it wasn’t so sad to me. My husband of 8 years lost his earphones and always borrows mine, so I decided to get them new ones for Christmas.

He also mentioned that he would like to have a better speaker to use in our kitchen and living room, so I got him one as well. Just for context, I never listen to music at home because I’m already constantly overstimulated caring for three children.

You’ll never guess what he got „me“ for Christmas. Earphones and a speaker. Believe it or not, the exact same ones, so now we have two of each. I guess at least I know I got him exactly what he wanted…

He started laughing his ass off, but to me it felt like a slap in the face, especially after the difficult year we’ve had.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content