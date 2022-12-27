Wife is furious at husband after he gets her 'the worst Christmas gift ever.'

When this woman is furious on Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not appreciating a gift from my husband?"

It could be funny if it wasn’t so sad to me. My husband of 8 years lost his earphones and always borrows mine, so I decided to get them new ones for Christmas.

He also mentioned that he would like to have a better speaker to use in our kitchen and living room, so I got him one as well. Just for context, I never listen to music at home because I’m already constantly overstimulated caring for three children.

You’ll never guess what he got „me“ for Christmas. Earphones and a speaker. Believe it or not, the exact same ones, so now we have two of each. I guess at least I know I got him exactly what he wanted…