Woman 'humiliates' parents on x-mas saying 'now your grandkids know the truth.'

"AITA for calling out my parents in front of the family and ruining Christmas and New Year's?"

I (40F) have four siblings. Between the five of us, my parents have nine grandchildren.

While we were at my parents' house for dinner and for the kids to get their presents from them, in the middle of handing out their presents to everyone they gave my nieces *Monica* and *Jill* a big box and said that this present was from them and my sister and BIL and it was something they were going to have to share.

They opened it up and it was a Playstation 5. Many of my nieces and nephews were upset and jealous over the girls' present and rightfully so.