Woman makes her MIL cry to punish her for crossing a 'major boundary.'

When this woman is annoyed with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for losing my cool with my sensitive MIL after she crossed a boundary?"

While I was home alone, MIL let herself into our home using the code BIL gave her when he fed our cat while we were on vacation. He gave it to her when he couldn't come over one day.

We had no idea. I don't know if she knew we weren't supposed to be home at that time, but I ended up staying home.

She and my husband planned for her to drop something off at "some point" in the coming days, but they didn't plan a specific time bc if no one was home, she was going to drop it off outside the door. I vaguely knew of these "plans".