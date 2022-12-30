Bride-to-be attacks mother when she tries to control her wedding guest list.

When this woman is annoyed with her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my mom control my wedding?"

So I’m getting married in April 2023. We are about to send out invitations and I asked my mom for a list of family and a few friends she would like to invite.

My fiancé and I already have a list of 135 people, and said we only wanted immediate family (grandparents, aunts/uncles, and 1st cousins). Our immediate families are included in our list.

My mom comes back with an additional 61 family members to invite and 80 (!!) of her friends. Our venue max is 200 people, but we wanted to keep it under 150 for both budget and only want people we both know.