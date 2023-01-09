Pregnant stepmom gives stepdaughter food she's allergic to, says, 'I was tricked.'

When this pregnant stepmom is guilty and concerned, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my stepdaughter a food she's allergic to?"

I (25F) am married to my husband Richard (42M). He has two identical twin daughters with his ex-wife who are 9 years old. For the purpose of this post, I'll call them Isabelle and Maria.

I struggle to tell the girls apart so my husband gave Isabelle a pink wrist band and Maria a blue one so I could tell them apart.

I'm currently 5 months pregnant with our son and one of my biggest cravings is snickers bars. This is an issue because Maria is allergic to nuts, so I usually eat them in my car, our bedroom or the backyard to avoid contamination.

Maria's allergy is quite severe and she knows she isn't supposed to eat anything with nuts in them.