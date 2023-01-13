Teenage girl refuses to go to sibling therapy, says 'there's no hope for this family.'

When this girl is annoyed with her sister and family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying I won't go to therapy anymore?"

This is the deal: my sister (14f) and I (17m) have been in therapy together for 6 months now. We were close when she was little and then our mom died and our dad remarried.

My sister adores dad's wife and called her mom from almost the beginning and then she later adopted her.

Dad's wife wanted to adopt me too but I didn't want to be adopted and I was never in the mindset that she was now my mom. I was 9 when she and dad married and my sister was 6.

My sister has always been bothered by my not calling dad's wife mom and by turning down the adoption.