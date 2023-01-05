Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman tells MIL truth about why she 'punished' husband, he says, 'don't humiliate me.'

Woman tells MIL truth about why she 'punished' husband, he says, 'don't humiliate me.'

Maggie Lalley
Jan 5, 2023 | 7:36 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being honest with MIL about why my husband slept on the couch and humiliating him?"

My husband and I had a big fight last night because of how he was talking about the women his two boss's are married to. Basically he works at a firm owned by two business partners and their wives despise each other.

Everyone at the firm knows it, so they decided to do a prank at the company party and get them to unknowingly wear the same dress. Personally i didn't think it was funny as I don't like seeing women treated like that, but everyone thought it was hilarious.

I recently overheard my husband talking to a co-worker and the guy mentioned having a good picture of it. My husband made a joke about how he can send him that picture as they are both so beautiful it would be like having a piece of art. Needless to say I was beyond hurt. i had him sleep on the couch.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content