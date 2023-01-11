Woman tries to get younger brother's teacher fired after he makes 'creepy' joke.

When this woman is upset with her brother's teacher, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for potentially getting a teacher fired over a joke?"

My brother (23) and I (22f) have raised our younger siblings together for the past few years (both our parents have died).

The kids’ teachers know our situation and are generally pretty good about it. Though we still get some comments at parents’ evenings and correspondence from school is often sent to “Mr and Mrs (our surname)”. We are used to it and it’s usually no big deal, sometimes pretty funny.

What I did NOT find funny was my 14yr old coming home from school saying he had a substitute teacher (the teacher works at the same school full time but doesn’t normally take any of our brother’s classes) and as they took the register and saw his surname, the teacher said,