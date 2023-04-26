Mom tells 16yo daughter, 'AND?' when she comes out as BI. AITA? Daughter is furious.

When this mom doesn't know how to she's supposed to react to her daughter, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my 16yr old “AND?” When she came out as Bi to her sister & I a few weeks back?'

So I (36f) & DH(38m) adopted 2 bio sisters fostering them for many years. My oldest Anna (19f), her BFF London (18f) & I were sitting at our dining room table going over budgets because they want to move out together & wanted to know what they could afford. With the way our house is situated where I was sitting at the table I could see our stairs going upstairs, the living room & the front door.

When Anna, London & I first sat down Madison (16f) burst through the front & stormed up the stairs & proceeded to slam her bedroom door. Par for the course of teenage girl living but I asked Anna & BFF if they knew what that was about.