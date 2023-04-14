Stepdad tells step kids to stop cuddling with their pregnant mom. AITA? Mom says yes.

When this man is feeling weird about his wife and her kids, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my step kids to stop hanging off their mom?"

I will be the first to admit that I grew up in a very "hands off" type of family. There was no hugging, snuggling or anything of the sort. So when I met my wife and saw her three kids love on her so much, it did make me incredibly uncomfortable.

BUT that was a me issue and I just checked myself in to therapy and worked through it. Now the kids are like this with me and sometimes it's still hard but it doesn't make me nearly as uncomfortable as it did.