16 employees share the worst thing they ever did to get back at a horrible boss.

There are "this could've been an email," bosses, "let's schedule a Monday morning meeting when the sun comes up" bosses, or "we're all family here" bosses, but a truly toxic manager or supervisor can turn an already miserable job into a tale of petty revenge...

So, when a Reddit user asked frustrated employees everywhere, "what is the worst thing you've ever done to get back at a bad boss?" people were ready to share the brutal, hilarious, or beautifully satisfying ways they taught a manager from hell a lesson.

1.

Signed them up for dozens of free samples of designer adult diapers - to be sent to the office - obviously in "discreet packaging" - where anybody but them opens their mail. - freebird64

2.

I took the rollers out of his chair while he was out at lunch and stuffed the cavity with sardines. Rollers back in, stroll on out. A month later I had a meeting in his office and it smelled AWFUL. It made me very happy. He's got a new chair now, I might try squid this time. - misterbung

3.