17 people share the fastest way they've ever quit a horrible job.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the fastest you've ever quit a job?" people were ready to share the story of the day they ran out of a gig before they even finished their first shift.
Half a day when I realized it was a scam to sell overpriced medical beds also after the owner told me I’d be “ well compensated “ and pulled out a flush of ones I laughed and walked out.- WTFYU
Interviewed for a job at a grocery store. During and after the interview I mentioned that I couldn't come in before 9 because I had to take the bus and it was the earliest I could possibly get there. Was told multiple times that that was just fine and they could schedule me within the time frame I needed.
Only made it to the training day, afterward they sent me the schedule and had me starting at 7. I called a couple times and tried to get ahold of the manager to change it, he wasn't available and never called me back. I took this as a red flag about how they treated their employees and didn't bother showing up. - Rayny