17 people share the fastest way they've ever quit a horrible job.

While it's customary to offer a two weeks notice or at least test out a new job for about 3-6 months, there are some toxic workplaces that'd make any self-respecting person storm out in a rage before the training is over...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the fastest you've ever quit a job?" people were ready to share the story of the day they ran out of a gig before they even finished their first shift.

1.

Half a day when I realized it was a scam to sell overpriced medical beds also after the owner told me I’d be “ well compensated “ and pulled out a flush of ones I laughed and walked out.- WTFYU

2.

Interviewed for a job at a grocery store. During and after the interview I mentioned that I couldn't come in before 9 because I had to take the bus and it was the earliest I could possibly get there. Was told multiple times that that was just fine and they could schedule me within the time frame I needed.