16 former students share the most ridiculous school trend that teachers had to ban.

Snap bracelets, rollerblading down the hallway, card games in the cafeteria, selling snacks in exchange for essays--all good things must come to an end in school...

We all still have that one teacher we still think of and shiver over the time they took away the one item that was bringing joy to algebra II...you know what you did, Mr. Donnelly. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What became so popular at your school that the teachers had to ban it?" people were ready to share the funniest games, items, or behaviors that would lead you straight to detention.

1.

Acorns. My elementary schoolyard had several oak trees on it and dumbass kids would collect acorns and keep them in their desk. The problem was most of the acorns had worms in them which then escaped into the classrooms. - madsjoelle

2.

We legit had a half an hour lecture in assembly because our year apparently said 'sorry' too often. I'm English. - Zhurg

3.