16 former students share the most ridiculous school trend that teachers had to ban.

We all still have that one teacher we still think of and shiver over the time they took away the one item that was bringing joy to algebra II...you know what you did, Mr. Donnelly. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What became so popular at your school that the teachers had to ban it?" people were ready to share the funniest games, items, or behaviors that would lead you straight to detention.
Acorns. My elementary schoolyard had several oak trees on it and dumbass kids would collect acorns and keep them in their desk. The problem was most of the acorns had worms in them which then escaped into the classrooms. - madsjoelle
We legit had a half an hour lecture in assembly because our year apparently said 'sorry' too often. I'm English. - Zhurg
When I was in elementary school in the late '90's there was a fad where we would collect Absolute Vodka and Milk Moustache ads in binders (similar to pokemon cards). It was savage, kids would bring in magazines by the dozens and just strip out the pages with the ads on it. School banned them because it was such a massive distraction. - cricket9818