17 people born before 2000 share the struggles younger generations don't understand.

Ruining friendships over who lands in the Top 8 of your MySpace profile, calling your friends on a landline and having to make small talk with their parents, or going to a restaurant and walking through the infamous smoking section? If you remember the sound of "You've Got Mail" you might not be young anymore...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People born before the year 2000, what will those born after 2000 never have to struggle with like you did?" Millennials, Gen Xers and Boomers were ready to share the things Gen Zers and younger will surely never be have to endure. R.I.P., dial-up internet.

1.

Listening to the radio for hours waiting to hit record on a cassette tape when your favorite song comes on. Listening to the end of the set to find out who recorded that song, if they announce it. Then saving allowance money to buy the album where maybe they'll have printed lyrics so you can find out what the slurred lines mean. - doublestitch

2.

Having to delete text messages because your phone can only store max 10 - Tinkletoe07

3.