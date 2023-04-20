16 people share the absolute best thing they weren't supposed to overhear.

While eavesdropping isn't technically a "polite" thing to do, accidentally overhearing a golden snippet of a wholesome or deliciously juicy conversation is one of life's best indulgences...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Whats the BEST thing you weren't supposed to overhear?" people were ready to share the most delightful, soul-reviving, or adorable conversations they just so happened to witness.

1.

I was in my bedroom with the door closed so it looked like I wasn't home. Now, there has been a significant amount of people who lived in this room before I moved in, one right after the other.

My two roommates were in the kitchen that is right outside my bedroom and one says "Where is -my name here-, anyway? She's the best roommate we've ever had." - bicyclettewarfare

2.