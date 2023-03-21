15 people share the worst name they've heard for a child.

The world would be a supremely boring place if everyone had the same kinds of names.

Personal taste, cultural heritage, and generational trends all impact what kinds of names people give their babies. And it can be fascinating to witness all of the creativity and variety that show up in the naming process.

That said, there are some names that almost everyone can agree are bad.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the worst names they've ever heard for a child, and it's a wild ride.

1. From doguillo77:

Krxstxl.

2. From WrenleyVan:

I once met a girl named Cliche 😭

3. From manson6t6:

I worked with a guy a few years ago named Eidderf. His father's name was Freddie.

4. From TeacupHuman:

Nevaeh.

5. From disturbednadir: