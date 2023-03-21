15 people share the worst name they've heard for a child.

The world would be a supremely boring place if everyone had the same kinds of names.
Personal taste, cultural heritage, and generational trends all impact what kinds of names people give their babies. And it can be fascinating to witness all of the creativity and variety that show up in the naming process.
That said, there are some names that almost everyone can agree are bad.
Krxstxl.
I once met a girl named Cliche 😭
I worked with a guy a few years ago named Eidderf. His father's name was Freddie.
Nevaeh.
There was a real estate guy in my town when I was a kid, who's name, I kid you not...
Dick Pride