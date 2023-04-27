18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest about their kids.

Parenting often means picking pieces of crumbled Cheerios out of your hair while a tiny human being roasts everything that you are...So, if you could certainly use a laugh about the challenges of raising kids, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are hilariously honest despite the sleep deprivation.1.Ordered new coats for my kids and for convenience I had them shipped directly to their school’s lost and found section— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 18, 2023 2.My 16yo said a girl at school stopped him in the hallway to ask if he’s single. He wants to know what that means. Y’all, am I raising one of those goofy oblivious dudes who don’t know when people like them?— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) April 21, 2023 3.kids are so unnecessarily complicated. my kid asked for a bag of munchies chips just to pick out the pretzels yet refused the bag of pretzels I offered to buy— kait 🌻☀️🍃✨ (@raisingkaelen) April 27, 2023 4.I asked my toddler what museum he wanted to go to this weekend and he said “Grandma’s House” which is a way funnier burn than he ever could’ve meant but I respect it deeply.— The Dad (@thedad) April 21, 2023 5.At the beach today my toddler, in all seriousness, asked me if I could grab him an eagle (seagull) so he could pet it.— themomessence (@themomessence) April 19, 2023 6.Imagine your life revolving solely around a napping and snacking schedule and still being mad all the time.Get it together, toddlers.— An Apple Hat (@AnAppleHat) April 18, 2023 7.5yo: mom carry meme: oof you're getting big5yo: oof you're getting oldme:— meghan (@deloisivete) April 21, 2023 8.Smartest thing I ever did was have two kids. They are currently asking each other to ‘watch this’ while in the pool. This shit is finally paying off— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) April 21, 2023 9.Sleep when the baby sleeps, scream when the baby screams.— Annie Way (@Anniewritess) April 20, 2023 10.My six year old is watching a YouTube video about a topic that I happen to have a lot of interest in, and I asked him if he knew that I love this topic. He said, "I don't really know you that much" sir I -— mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself) April 15, 2023 11.Just been absolutely told by my toddler- asked her to pass me the water and she shouts PLEASEEEEE 🤣 shouldn’t forget me manners I suppose 🥲— Paige sumner (@Paigeysum) April 22, 2023 12.My kid just asked me who Missy Elliot is and I feel like it’s time for an AARP membership 🫠— Your Vigil-Auntie Sha (@sha_merirei) April 27, 2023 13.I'm proud of my husband for publishing his first paper in Nature today, but I'm even prouder that my 10yo read the paper and found a grammatical error.— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) April 20, 2023 14.My kids could never get away with a murder because they'd leave an empty fruit snack wrapper at the crime scene.— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 20, 2023 15.I love when people underestimate my almost 3yo and are like “is that a choo-choo?” And he’ll be like “actually, it’s a high speed bullet train”.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) April 20, 2023 16.I didn’t think it was possible to move at negative speed until I witnessed my preschooler zipping up her own jacket.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 20, 2023 17.I told my daughter I had a crush on someone and she said “I’m not trying to be rude but why?!?”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) April 20, 2023 18.My daughter apparently submitted a handwritten cover letter and resume to the daycare attached to her school to apply for a job working with the toddlers. She said she has 8 years of experience.She's 8 years old.— star•gyal (@beequammie) April 21, 2023