Raising children can be an olympic sport of a juggling act between trying to calm a temper tantrum in the dentist's office and trying to explain why trees sometimes look "very sad"...

So, if you could use a cathartic laugh right now about the hilarious challenges of raising kids, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are trying their best. No, you can't climb your way to grandma's house and you can't put candy in your "second stomach" for later. Sorry, kids. Reality is the worst!

1.