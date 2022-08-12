16 of the funniest tweets from parents who aren't afraid to joke about their kids.

Parenting is not for the weak, and raising the next generation can be a hilarious and humbling struggle of spilled, sticky juice, and answering questions like "why do we die?" at noon on a Tuesday...
So, if you could use some catharsis over the wonders of parenthood, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are in serious need of a glass of wine and a vacation.
1.
I was helping my 5-year-old with her homework. I asked her what number I was pointing at. She looked at me like she was wondering why I didn't know what number that was, "it's obviously a two." I felt like she was going to help me with her homework.