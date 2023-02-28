Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest.

18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest.

Taylor Brown
Feb 28, 2023 | 5:17 PM
ADVERTISING

Between the shrill sound of a toddler's temper tantrum over chicken nuggets having too much chicken in them and attempting to answer questions about the meaning of life when you definitely don't know--being a parent is a hilarious journey...

So, if you could use a cathartic laugh about the chaos of raising children in the "screen time" era, here are the funniest tweets from parents who are in desperate need of a stiff drink and a long vacation.

1.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content