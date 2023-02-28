18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest.

Between the shrill sound of a toddler's temper tantrum over chicken nuggets having too much chicken in them and attempting to answer questions about the meaning of life when you definitely don't know--being a parent is a hilarious journey...
So, if you could use a cathartic laugh about the chaos of raising children in the "screen time" era, here are the funniest tweets from parents who are in desperate need of a stiff drink and a long vacation.
1.
My toddler just sneezed into the fridge, so I have to cancel all of our plans for the next two weeks because my family will be taking turns having the plague.