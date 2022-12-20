16 parents share the creepiest things they've ever seen their kids do or say.

While kids are usually adorable little humans trying to navigate a confusing adult world, they can also occasionally be scary demons who seemingly escaped off the set of a horror movie...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Parents, whats the creepiest thing your kid has ever said or done?" parents everywhere were ready to share the hilarious, terrifying, or overall spooky thing they've seen their child do. Please, stop standing and staring from the dark corner of the room at 3 AM when you wake up and want a glass of water, kids.

1.

I heard the one-year-old's high chair move even though nobody was near it. I asked the three-year-old, "what was that?" and he said, while pointing to the chair, "what is SHE doing here!?" - michaelchondria

2.

Once when my toddler was hugging me he quietly said “I won’t eat your bones.” Oh, uh...much obliged... - MamaHoodoo

3.