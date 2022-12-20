16 parents share the creepiest things they've ever seen their kids do or say.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Parents, whats the creepiest thing your kid has ever said or done?" parents everywhere were ready to share the hilarious, terrifying, or overall spooky thing they've seen their child do. Please, stop standing and staring from the dark corner of the room at 3 AM when you wake up and want a glass of water, kids.
I heard the one-year-old's high chair move even though nobody was near it. I asked the three-year-old, "what was that?" and he said, while pointing to the chair, "what is SHE doing here!?" - michaelchondria
Once when my toddler was hugging me he quietly said “I won’t eat your bones.” Oh, uh...much obliged... - MamaHoodoo
When my special needs son was 10, he had to have a very serious surgery. It was an 8 hour procedure and it was a pretty risky operation. We did not tell him these risks. Right before they wheeled him into surgery, he hugged me and said "Goodbye. Forever...". He made it through and his quality of life was dramatically improved by the surgery. Scariest 8 hours of my life though. - Queengnpwdrgelatine