16 parents share the creepy things their kids said/did that still haunt them today.

Kids are adorable, innocent, and hilarious, but let's admit it: sometimes they're incredibly creepy little demons....

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is the most unsettling thing you have heard/seen your child do?" parents everywhere were ready to vent about the horror-movie ready moments they had with their children. Is there anything more terrifying than seeing a kid staring at you from the corner of a dark room at 3 o'clock in the morning just because they want a glass of water? It's time for an exorcism.

1.

I was putting my 3 year old to bed and she said “mommy, can you tell me a story where we all get electrocuted?" - SunnyTheToad

2.