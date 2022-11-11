16 parents share the creepy things their kids said/did that still haunt them today.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is the most unsettling thing you have heard/seen your child do?" parents everywhere were ready to vent about the horror-movie ready moments they had with their children. Is there anything more terrifying than seeing a kid staring at you from the corner of a dark room at 3 o'clock in the morning just because they want a glass of water? It's time for an exorcism.
I was putting my 3 year old to bed and she said “mommy, can you tell me a story where we all get electrocuted?" - SunnyTheToad
Watching my nephew. We were playing tag and I was chasing him around the house when he like disappeared. He showed up behind me and I said, “oh there you are Dylan how’d you get there?” He looked me dead in the face serious as ever and said, “ I’m not Dylan” in a deep raspy voice. I laughed it off and told him to go watch tv. - Blueeyes1101