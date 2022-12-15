16 people who were raised religious share the weirdest rules their parents enforced.

Growing up with incredibly strict parents can lead to some illuminating revelations later in life when you meet people who were allowed to do things that would've earned you a 6-month screen-free punishment...

Religion can be a controversial topic, but people who had to sit through religious classes on top of academic classes, Sunday morning sleepy songs, or the standard slog of forced ceremonies can have some shared grievances. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People with very religious parents, what were their strange rules or restrictions they put on you?" people who had "You're not allowed to read Harry Potter because it's Santanic" parents were ready to vent. Sorry kids, you can't listen to Lady Gaga's "Judas."

1.

Not me but my husband, there was a brief period of time when he was banned from using computers because his mom found out the little arrow on the screen was called a “cursor,” which she thought was a “curser” and therefore demonic in nature. - spookypartyatthezoo

2.