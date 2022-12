Being a parent is a whirlwind of bargaining your way out of a temper tantrum and winging it as your go, but dealing with other parents can often be one of the most difficult parts of raising the next generation...

So, if you could certainly use a bit of catharsis today here are some greedy, entitled parents who will definitely make you feel better about yourself. We all make mistakes, but at least you're not using Jesus to get a free couch.

1. This dad who dared to overshare...