20 funny and relatable tweets from parents who dared to be honest about having kids.

Between running on 0 hours of sleep during the baby stage, the toddler temper tantrums, the heated teen angst, and bittersweet empty nest--parenting is definitely not a journey for the weak...

So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh about the highs and lows of raising the future generation, we have gathered the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of the internet. Enjoy (and good luck out there!

1.