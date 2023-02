Cleaning up some casual toddler vomit out of the rug at 3 o'clock in the morning, intensely negotiating with a six-year-old in the cookie aisle of the grocery store, or getting a call from your child's school about a "fruit loop incident"--being a parent isn't always a sentimental montage...

So, if you could use a moment of relatable catharsis about the challenging yet hilarious journey of being a parent, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who aren't afraid to tell the truth. It's true...kids these days don't know that we used to memorize phone numbers...

1.