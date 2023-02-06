Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 parents share the dumbest thing their partners said when they were in labor.

18 parents share the dumbest thing their partners said when they were in labor.

Taylor Brown
Feb 6, 2023 | 7:42 PM
ADVERTISING

"Did you try asking the baby politely to please come out?"--giving birth is not a task for the weak...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "What was the dumbest thing your partner said when you were in labor with your child?" people who momentarily questioned the person they chose to co-parent and reproduce with were ready to vent.

1.

Stop screaming, you’re scaring the other women. - Defiant-Pilot-2525

2.

It’s not time! You aren’t due for a few more months. He was in complete denial I was pregnant not with one baby but two. Lol twins at 36 weeks as anticipated. - jajida21

3.

Nothing he was in the corner playing sudoku on the magazines I was given for hospital time and also constantly going out for cigarettes. - adelemma

4.

I was after 7 hours of intense pain, no active labor in sight, and he goes "I'm going to grab myself some nuggets. You want any?" - Dependent-Guava-4334

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content