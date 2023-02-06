18 parents share the dumbest thing their partners said when they were in labor.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "What was the dumbest thing your partner said when you were in labor with your child?" people who momentarily questioned the person they chose to co-parent and reproduce with were ready to vent.
Stop screaming, you’re scaring the other women. - Defiant-Pilot-2525
It’s not time! You aren’t due for a few more months. He was in complete denial I was pregnant not with one baby but two. Lol twins at 36 weeks as anticipated. - jajida21
Nothing he was in the corner playing sudoku on the magazines I was given for hospital time and also constantly going out for cigarettes. - adelemma
I was after 7 hours of intense pain, no active labor in sight, and he goes "I'm going to grab myself some nuggets. You want any?" - Dependent-Guava-4334