17 parents share the most effective 'acceptable' lies they've told their children.

While lying isn't exactly recommended in the parenting books, sometimes you have to tell your kid that there's an evil grocery store elf who reports back to Santa if you misbehave in aisle 4...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are 'acceptable lies' you can tell to your kids?" parents everywhere were ready to share the hilarious and effective myths, legends, and harmless little fabricated stories they've told their children.

1.

"The sound of vacuuming really annoys me" so when my daughter's mad at me she vacuums - thugnazty09

2.

"I don't think you can find a your toys and put them away." Works like a charm, kid's happy to prove itself, I'm happy the toys are tidied up - DrOinkoink

3.

That’s the music truck. He just likes to drive around playing music for everyone to listen to. - rhymes_with_chicken

4.

No, we didn't have dessert after you went to bed. - gato_brd

5.