17 parents share the most effective 'acceptable' lies they've told their children.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are 'acceptable lies' you can tell to your kids?" parents everywhere were ready to share the hilarious and effective myths, legends, and harmless little fabricated stories they've told their children.
"The sound of vacuuming really annoys me" so when my daughter's mad at me she vacuums - thugnazty09
"I don't think you can find a your toys and put them away." Works like a charm, kid's happy to prove itself, I'm happy the toys are tidied up - DrOinkoink
That’s the music truck. He just likes to drive around playing music for everyone to listen to. - rhymes_with_chicken
No, we didn't have dessert after you went to bed. - gato_brd
“Mommy has to go to work.” Target, Home Goods, etc. - somekindofmiracle