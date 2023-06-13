Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 of the funniest tweets from parents who desperately need a vacation.

18 of the funniest tweets from parents who desperately need a vacation.

Taylor Brown
Jun 13, 2023 | 4:42 PM
ADVERTISING

Parenting can be a chaotic journey of piercing temper tantrums, sticky little fingers, crayon art on the dining room walls, and wondering how your life became a master class in the art of negotiating with a toddler...

So, if you could certainly use a break from raising the future generation to indulge in a cathartic bit of laughter, here are the funniest and most relatable tweets we could find from parents who dared to complain on the internet. Enjoy!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content