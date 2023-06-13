18 of the funniest tweets from parents who desperately need a vacation.

Parenting can be a chaotic journey of piercing temper tantrums, sticky little fingers, crayon art on the dining room walls, and wondering how your life became a master class in the art of negotiating with a toddler...
So, if you could certainly use a break from raising the future generation to indulge in a cathartic bit of laughter, here are the funniest and most relatable tweets we could find from parents who dared to complain on the internet. Enjoy!
1.
Back from a 2nd grade science fair, some projects sucked. Some parents definitely need extra classes
During my pregnancy, I was so sick and only wanted McDonald’s breakfast. I kept seeing the same cashier in the drive thru line and I kept getting bigger and bigger and when the baby was finally born, I took her to McDonald’s and introduced her 😂