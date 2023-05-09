18 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to complain about their kids.

Raising kids can be an obstacle course of temper tantrums in public, candy-related bribery, and stepping on sharp plastic toys on the living room rug...
So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh about the hilarious challenges and joys of raising kids, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who need a margarita-fueled vacation on an adults-only beach resort.
1.
I’ve decided I’m not going to let my teen’s attitude get to me today, and so far I’m doing really well with it. She’s not awake yet.