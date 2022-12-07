18 of the funniest tweets from parents who regret introducing the 'Elf on the Shelf.'

Playing Santa is hard enough for parents to manage during the holidays without having to contort a mini elf doll into different scenes every day to trick your kids into behaving for exactly one month in exchange for presents you already bought them...

So, if you could certainly use a moment of cathartic laughter in-between rearranging your cursed surveillance elf, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are about to stage a tragic shelf-related accident.

1.