18 parents reveal the most elaborate lies they've ever told their kids.

Unfortunately, kids sometimes need a bit of truth-bending in order to play "the quiet game" in the car or sit anywhere without an iPad for more than ten minutes. Sure, Santa can see you when you go to the dentist in the middle of April. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Parents, what's the most elaborate lie you've ever told your children?" people were ready to share the funniest fibs and they ever made up on the spot.
I couldn't keep clothes on my kids. As soon as we would get home they would strip and run around naked. It was funny when they were little, but they were getting too big for that shit. We have always told them that a bird would peck at their butt/privates if it ever saw them. So one day I told my kids I bought a tiny bird that was now living in this decorative bird house I had hanging. I told them they better keep their clothes on or the bird would peck them.