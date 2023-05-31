Someecards Logo
19 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest about their kids.

Taylor Brown
May 31, 2023 | 7:03 PM
Parenting can be a rollercoaster of bittersweet, beautiful, life-affirming, and hilariously humbling moments, but luckily we have the wonderful wits of the internet to observe the humor in all of the challenges...

So, if you could certainly use a daily dose of catharsis over the whiplash that is raising the next generation, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who need a chilled cocktail and a beach vacation.

1.

